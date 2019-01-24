Planning consent given for major industrial scheme in Deeside

Detailed planning consent has been granted for a major new 87,000 sq ft industrial speculative scheme, to be developed in Deeside.

Joint development partners, Trebor and Maple Grove Developments, will be delivering the scheme known as Boundary Park, with a commencement on site shortly.

Situated on Zone 1 of Deeside Industrial Estate at Drome Road, the park has been supported by a Welsh Property Development Grant.

Once complete, the development, which has been designed by AJA Architects and will be built by Eric Wright Construction will provide a range of industrial units for manufacturing or logistics uses, ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft.

They will be available for occupation in Autumn 2019.

Bob Tattrie, Managing Partner for Trebor Developments, said: “Achieving this significant milestone of being granted planning will allow us to proceed with this major industrial scheme that will provide regeneration in the Deeside area and quality, new, accommodation to meet occupiers’ requirements.”

Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted Welsh Government has been able to assist with this Deeside Enterprise Zone development.

My Economic Action plan emphasises the importance of high quality property in supporting and facilitating business expansion by ensuring we have investment ready sites and premises at key locations across Wales, and this investment is a fine example of how we are facilitating just that.

“It’s a welcome start to the year, and with my commitment to delivering for North Wales now formalised in my portfolio title, I will keep pushing to ensure that through further potential interventions, be it as part of the North Wales Growth bid or other funding and support avenues, this will be the first of many such positive developments here in 2019.”