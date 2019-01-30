Petition with 2,000 signatures handed to council following incident which left Saltney’s Alfie Watts seriously injured

A petition with more than 2,000 signatures demanding new safety measures has been handed to the council in the wake of an alleged hit and run incident.

It comes after 10-year-old Alfie Watts was left with serious injuries after being knocked over in a collision in Saltney earlier this month.

Residents are calling for traffic calming measures to be introduced in the town following the incident, which saw the youngster taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Cllr Richard Lloyd, who represents the Saltney Mold Junction area, has now handed a petition to Flintshire Council asking for more 20mph zones to be introduced.

Speaking at County Hall in Mold, he said: “On behalf of the residents of Saltney and Saltney Ferry, can I present a petition with over 2,000 signatures which asks Flintshire County Council to introduce traffic calming measures and adopt a 20mph speed limit on residential roads throughout the town to ensure the safety of pedestrians, cyclist and motorists.

“This follows a very serious road traffic incident on January 6 when a 10-year-old-boy was seriously injured.

“There’s been many previous concerns regarding speeding traffic in the Saltney and Saltney Ferry areas, which has prompted residents to sign this petition.

“The residents urge Flintshire County Council to adopt a speed limit of 20mph on residential streets and increased signage and to implement any traffic calming measures necessary to improve safety on our roads.”

Following the incident, Alfie’s family said they had been ‘overwhelmed’ by support from the community.

To date £8,778 has been raised after a fundraising page was set up on the gofundme website by his godmother Mandy O’Brien

The family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and well wishes at this difficult time.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and kindness that has been shown to Alfie.

“We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to all the emergency services who responded to the incident and to the staff at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool who continue to provide the best care for Alfie.”

Keegan Doyle, 23, of Warren Drive in Broughton was arrested and charged with various driving offences, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He will next appear before North East Wales Magistrates on February 8.

A 27-year-old woman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of duty and has been bailed to appear before magistrates on February 18.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter