Posted: Wed 20th May 2020

People in Flintshire can still access emergency dental services during pandemic

People can still access emergency dental services in Flintshire during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of appointments are available for daytime and weekend emergency dental clinics by appointment only, and you can find out more information here.

This also includes details about emergency dental clinics that will be available on Bank Holiday Monday (25 May) at  Deeside Community Hospital.

If you are currently registered with a dental practice, please contact them in the first instance as they may be able to offer you an emergency appointment. 

If your registered practice is closed or you are not registered then please call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47.

Please be advised that if you present at an appointment-only clinic without an appointment you may be turned away as they are generally filled.



