Posted: Mon 21st Dec 2020

Updated: Mon 21st Dec

People arriving in Manchester and Birmingham from Wales warned to self isolate for ten days

Public health officials in Manchester and Birmingham have urged people who have travelled from Wales and Tier 4 areas in England to self-isolate for 10 days and not meet people on Christmas Day.

People have been the ten days should start from Saturday 19th December.

Greater Manchester’s ten Directors of Public Health are asking anyone who has travelled to the city-region from Wales to act as if they have the new variant of Covid-19 and self-isolate for at least ten days when they arrive.

This means remaining inside the house where they’re staying for the whole ten days.


Other people who live in the house do not need to self isolate unless anyone gets symptoms, but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day.

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy is Director of Public Health in Tameside said: “The new strain of Covid, which is increasingly rapidly in Tier 4 areas, is extremely worrying. It is incredibly infectious and if you come into contact with someone with this strain you are far more likely to catch it than the original strain.

“We are so concerned about the potential grave impact of this that we have taken the difficult decision to ask anyone who has travelled here for Christmas from any Tier 4 area or Wales to act as if they have this new variant, even if they have no symptoms, and self-isolate for at least ten days.

Other people in the house do not need to self isolate but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day.

We are asking people to follow the same rules households have done when school children have been asked to isolate after coming in contact with someone who is positive.

The individual is the only one who needs to isolate, but if, during that time, anyone in the house gets symptoms, they must all isolate and the person with symptoms get a test straight away.

Public Health for the West Midlands are issued a similar warning.

Wales’ Deputy Chief Medical Officer has said 22% of samples in North Wales have demonstrated to come from the new coronavirus variant, and that is ‘increasing’.

Today Flintshire reported +86 new cases on the Public Health Wales dashboard update with an 18.2% positive proportion of tests, taking commonly used seven day rolling benchmark figure to 225 per 100,000.

 



