Owners of a Flintshire fishing lake reverse decision to re-open during coronavirus lockdown following public backlash

The owners of a Flintshire-based fishing lake have reversed their decision to re-open during the coronavirus lockdown after a public backlash.

The Lake of Tranquility in Leeswood revealed it intended to open to anglers earlier this week, claiming it had permission from trading standards officers.

Staff said strict social distancing measures would be put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the post on Facebook attracted more than 150 comments, many from local residents who were angry about the plans.

The business has now confirmed that it will remain closed after police officers made checks to clarify the situation.

In a separate post on the social media site, which has since been deleted, representatives said: “Due to the overwhelming interest and criticism we have decided not to open the lake.

“Sorry for any disappointment caused but it’s simply not worth the abuse, even with council permission.

“We are sorry if any local residents felt it was putting their lives at risk.

“We were going to operate with very limited numbers of pre-booked only visitors with strict social distancing so the closest they would come to the village was passing in their car.

“Thank you for everyone’s interest. We hope to get back to normal soon (think we’ll let someone else open first next time though)”

The Lake of Tranquility is a three acre body of water with 40 fishing spots for anglers.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was no requirement for fisheries to close under the coronavirus legislation.

But they added that businesses should “seek the advice of police” to see if customers would be allowed to travel to their premises under current restrictions.

Members of North Wales Police’s Flintshire South Flintshire team confirmed officers had made enquiries about the fishing lake’s intentions.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Following concerns this afternoon around Lake of Tranquility Fisheries in Leeswood, our rural officers have made the relevant enquiries and can confirm it will not be open to the public.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).