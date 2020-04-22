Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Apr 2020

Updated: Wed 22nd Apr

Owners of a Flintshire fishing lake reverse decision to re-open during coronavirus lockdown following public backlash

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The owners of a Flintshire-based fishing lake have reversed their decision to re-open during the coronavirus lockdown after a public backlash.

The Lake of Tranquility in Leeswood revealed it intended to open to anglers earlier this week, claiming it had permission from trading standards officers.

Staff said strict social distancing measures would be put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the post on Facebook attracted more than 150 comments, many from local residents who were angry about the plans.

The business has now confirmed that it will remain closed after police officers made checks to clarify the situation.

In a separate post on the social media site, which has since been deleted, representatives said: “Due to the overwhelming interest and criticism we have decided not to open the lake.

“Sorry for any disappointment caused but it’s simply not worth the abuse, even with council permission.

“We are sorry if any local residents felt it was putting their lives at risk.

“We were going to operate with very limited numbers of pre-booked only visitors with strict social distancing so the closest they would come to the village was passing in their car.

“Thank you for everyone’s interest. We hope to get back to normal soon (think we’ll let someone else open first next time though)”

The Lake of Tranquility is a three acre body of water with 40 fishing spots for anglers.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there was no requirement for fisheries to close under the coronavirus legislation.

But they added that businesses should “seek the advice of police” to see if customers would be allowed to travel to their premises under current restrictions.

Members of North Wales Police’s Flintshire South Flintshire team confirmed officers had made enquiries about the fishing lake’s intentions.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Following concerns this afternoon around Lake of Tranquility Fisheries in Leeswood, our rural officers have made the relevant enquiries and can confirm it will not be open to the public.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Calls for Health Minister Vaughan Gething to be relieved of duties following sweary outburst during Zoom meeting

News

Plans to build 19 apartments at former Flint social club site look set for approval

News

Health board launches TV ad to encourage workers to return to NHS to aid coronavirus fight

News

Minister warns businesses avoiding 2 metre regulations: You will not get Welsh Government support

News

Trailer provides Covid-19 lifeline delivering essential supplies to North Wales hospitals

News

Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets send cards for war veteran Captain Tom’s 100th birthday

News

Read 1,218,344 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn