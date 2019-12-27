Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones receives OBE in the New Year Honours

Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours.

Jade’s OBE – Order of the British Empire – has been awarded for her services to taekwondo and sport.

The Flint golden girl secured the first world title of her career with gold at the World Taekwondo Championships in May, beating arch-rival Lee Ah-reum.

As well as her World Championships success, Jones also took gold at the Sofia Open and a silver at the Belgian Open this year.

The Flintshire fighter will be looking to write her name into the history books at next year’s Tokyo Games when she could become the first Taekwondo athlete to claim three Olympic golds in three separate Games.

She shot to fame Jones during London 2012 when she won in the -57kg women’s category in taekwondo becoming Team GB’s youngest champion of the games at the age of 19.

Jade won the public vote for the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2012, she was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2013 New Year Honours for services to taekwondo.

In a recent interview ahead of the BT Sport Action Woman Awards Jade said:

“This year’s been so special for me because I’d never actually won a world title before.

Being double Olympic champion and just missing out quite a few times was quite hard to take.

To do it in Manchester, on home soil with all my family and friends watching, it was just amazing to finally be able to call myself a world champion.

I’ve ticked everything off the taekwondo list now – world, European, Olympic – no matter what happens now, I feel I can retire proud that I did everything.”