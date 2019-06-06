News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Old Dee Bridge in Chester reopens following earlier ‘police incident’

Published: Thursday, Jun 6th, 2019
Update: According to Inrix – the traffic website the bridge reopened at 8.05am. 

Chester Police have said: Dee bridge open again now following a swift response to the incident by emergency services early on.”

First report: The Old Dee Bridge in Chester is currently closed in both directions whilst police deal with an ongoing incident.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as there is likely to be increased traffic congestion this morning.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘Both directions Old Dee Bridge from Handbridge / Lower Bridge Street / The Groves to Handbridge / Queens Park Road

‘Road closed due to police incident on Old Dee Bridge both ways from Lower Bridge Street to Queens Park Road.’

Traffic is coping well. Closure put in place around 06:25 whilst police deal with an ongoing incident.’

In a post on social media, Tiziana Denaro said: I did walk accross the suspended bridge at 7 and I did notice quite a big activity going on along the groves.

It seems to me that they were going to search for something in the river.”

 

