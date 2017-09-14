© Deeside.com

[[["Location","Date and Time","Type of Work","Traffic Management","Duration"],["Greenfield Road, Holywell","18\/09\/17 - 20\/09\/17","New Gas Connection","Road Closure","3 Days"],["Deeside Industrial Park Interchange roundabout","19\/09\/17 - 22\/09\/17 0930hrs - 1530hrs","Trial Holes","Lane Closure","4 Days"],["Denbigh Road, Afonwen","15\/09\/17 - 19\/09\/17","Water Maintance works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 way","5 Days"],["Burtwood Road, Buckley","20\/09\/17","Renew frame and cover","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Hafod Road, Gwernaffield","20\/09\/17 - 22\/09\/17","Remedial Works","Road Closure","3 Days"],["Halkyn Road, Flint","18\/09\/17","Fire hydrant repairs","Road Closure","1 Day"],["Pentre Lane, Caergwrle","21\/09\/17 0900hrs - 1600hrs","BT Works","Road Closure","5 Days"],["Old Sealand Road, Saughall","18\/09\/17 - 20\/09\/17","BT Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 days"],["Padeswood Road South, Buckley","14\/09\/17 - 18\/09\/17","Install new main into development site","Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way","5 days"],["Nr Bryn Awelon, King Street, Mold","21\/09\/17","Remedial Works","Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 day"],["Chester Road, Padeswood","21\/09\/17","Clearing Blockages for BT","Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 day"],["Jct with Chamber Lane,and Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa","22\/09\/17","Renew Manhole Cover","Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Kinnerton Road, Hope","21\/09\/17 - 27\/09\/17","Install New Water Service from main to boundary","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 week"],["Rock Road, Connahs Quay","13\/09\/17 - 27\/09\/17","Water Main replacement","Road Closure","15 Days"],["Chester Road, Flint","21\/09\/17","Permanent Reinstatement","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Mold Road, Ewloe","15\/09\/17 - 19\/09\/17","Water Maintance works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","5 Days"],["Glynne Way, Hawarden","19\/09\/17 - 23\/09\/17","New Gas Connection","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","5 Days"],["Northop Road, Flint Mountain","18\/09\/17","Renewal of a water hydrant","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Chester Road, Flint","17\/09\/17","Renewal of a water hydrant","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","1 Day"],["Church Street\/Coleshill Street, Flint","20\/09\/17","Renewal of a fire hydrant","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way","1 Day"],["Queens Road, Greenfield","18\/09\/17 - 22\/09\/17","Renew frame and cover","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way","5 Days"],["Welsh Road, Garden City","20\/09\/17 - 03\/10\/17","Installation of fibre optics","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 Weeks"],["Earl Road, Mold","20\/09\/17 1800hrs - 2100hrs","Renew frame and cover","Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way","1 Day"],["Coast Road, Gronant","18\/09\/17 - 20\/09\/17","Installation of fibre optics","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Main Road, Ffrith","28\/06\/17 - TBC","Emergency Works following landslide","Road Closure","TBC"],["Shordley Road, Hope","14\/09\/17 - 18\/09\/17","Water Maintance works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","5 Days"],["County Road, Leeswood","13\/09\/17 - 19\/09\/17","New Water Connection","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","7 days"],["Bank Road, Connahs Quay","08\/08\/17 - 29\/09\/17","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","8 Weeks"],["High Street, Connahs Quay","30\/05\/17 - 30\/11\/17","Renewal of water mains","Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way","6 Months"],["Pennant Street, Connahs Quay","04\/09\/17 - 22\/09\/17","Water Mains Renewal","Road Closure","3 Weeks"],["Dee View Road, Connahs Quay","18\/09\/17 - 30\/09\/17","Water Mains Renewal","Temporary One Way","2 weeks"],["Fairfield Road, Queensferry","07\/08\/17 - 22\/09\/17","Water Main replacement","Road Closure","7 Weeks"],["O\/S Glascoed, Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn","14\/09\/17 22\/09\/17","Wall repairs","Temp Traffic Lights","1 week"],["Old Aston Hill, Aston","19\/09\/17 - 21\/09\/17","Water Maintenance Works","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","3 Days"],["Eastbound Chester Road Dual Carriageway, Oakenholt","18\/09\/17 - 20\/08\/17","Street Lighting Works","Lane Closure","3 Days"],["Wepre Park, Connahs Quay","11\/09\/17 - 22\/09\/17","Carriageway resurfacing","Temporary Traffic Lights","2 Weeks"],["Station Road, Talacre","20\/09\/17 - 04\/10\/17","Carriageway resurfacing","Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way","2 