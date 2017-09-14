© Deeside.com

ROADWORKS IN AND AROUND FLINTSHIRE THIS WEEK - 15th OCTOBER


The latest list of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may affect your travel plans this week.

LocationDate and TimeRoute NoType of WorkTraffic ManagementDuration
Location:
Old Chester Road, Holywell		Date and Time:
18/10/17 - 20/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
New Water Connection		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Whiford Street, Holywell		Date and Time:
16/10/17 0930hrs - 1430hrs		Route No:
Type of Work:
Reinstatement works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Main Road, Lixwm		Date and Time:
14/10/17-18/10/17		Route No:
B5121		Type of Work:
Remedial Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Day
Location:
Main Road - Higher Kinnerton		Date and Time:
18/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Carriageway patching		Traffic Management:
Traffic Lights		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Junction to Ffordd Y Waern		Date and Time:
17/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Carriageway patching		Traffic Management:
Traffic Lights		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Chester Road, Pentre		Date and Time:
02/10/17 - 17/10/17		Route No:
B5129		Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Weeks
Location:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Four Crosses crossroads and Wern Farm Access Road, Trelogan		Date and Time:
12/10/17 - 13/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
2 Days
Location:
High Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
30/05/17 - 30/11/17		Route No:
B5129		Type of Work:
Renewal of water mains		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way		Duration:
6 Months
Location:
Plough Interchange Flyover Aston		Date and Time:
2/10/17 16/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Highway Maintenace		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights		Duration:
2 weeks
Location:
Daleside, Buckley		Date and Time:
12/10/17-27/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Gas Mains Replacement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
16 Days
Location:
Groesffrordd Farm Crossroads		Date and Time:
23/10/17-24/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Reinstatement works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 way		Duration:
3 days
Location:
Parc Hendy, Mold		Date and Time:
17/10/17-24/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Remedial Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Holywell Road, Ewloe		Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17		Route No:
B5125		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Stamford Way, Ewloe		Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17		Route No:
B5125		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Lower Northop Hall Road		Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Greenfield Road, Holywell		Date and Time:
12/10/17-16/10/17		Route No:
B5121		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 days
Location:
New Road, Holywell		Date and Time:
15/10/17		Route No:
B5121		Type of Work:
Manhole cover repairs with associated works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Northop Road, Flint Mountain		Date and Time:
16/10/17-18/10/17		Route No:
A5119		Type of Work:
Meter Fit		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Tan Lan, Ffynnongroyw		Date and Time:
18/10/17-20/10/17		Route No:
A548		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Chapel Street, Connah's Quay		Date and Time:
17/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 day
Location:
Outside Lloyds Bank, The Highway, Hawarden		Date and Time:
17/10/17-19/10/17		Route No:
A550		Type of Work:
Meter Fit		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Denbigh Road, Mold		Date and Time:
19/10/17-21/10/17		Route No:
A541		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Garthope Avenue, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
05/10/17 - 13/11/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
6 Weeks
Location:
Queen Street, Queensferry		Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 30/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
7 Weeks
Location:
Windmere Avenue, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 16/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
5 Weeks
Location:
Princes Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 16/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
5 Weeks
Location:
Rock Road, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 20/10/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
6 Weeks
Location:
Bank Road, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
08/08/17 - 03/11/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
13 Weeks
Location:
Gladstone Street, Queensferry		Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 01/12/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
14 Weeks
Location:
Dundas Street, Queensferry		Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 01/12/17		Route No:
Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
14 Weeks
Location:
Mold Road, Mynnydd Isa		Date and Time:
10/10/17 - 22/10/17		Route No:
A549		Type of Work:
Resurfacing Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
2 Weeks
LocationDate and TimeType of WorkTraffic ManagementDuration
Location:
Greenfield Road, Holywell		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17		Type of Work:
New Gas Connection		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Deeside Industrial Park Interchange roundabout		Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 22/09/17 0930hrs - 1530hrs		Type of Work:
Trial Holes		Traffic Management:
Lane Closure		Duration:
4 Days
Location:
Denbigh Road, Afonwen		Date and Time:
15/09/17 - 19/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Maintance works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Burtwood Road, Buckley		Date and Time:
20/09/17		Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Hafod Road, Gwernaffield		Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Remedial Works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Halkyn Road, Flint		Date and Time:
18/09/17		Type of Work:
Fire hydrant repairs		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Pentre Lane, Caergwrle		Date and Time:
21/09/17 0900hrs - 1600hrs		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Old Sealand Road, Saughall		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17		Type of Work:
BT Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 days
Location:
Padeswood Road South, Buckley		Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 18/09/17		Type of Work:
Install new main into development site		Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 days
Location:
Nr Bryn Awelon, King Street, Mold		Date and Time:
21/09/17		Type of Work:
Remedial Works		Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 day
Location:
Chester Road, Padeswood		Date and Time:
21/09/17		Type of Work:
Clearing Blockages for BT		Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 day
Location:
Jct with Chamber Lane,and Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa		Date and Time:
22/09/17		Type of Work:
Renew Manhole Cover		Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Kinnerton Road, Hope		Date and Time:
21/09/17 - 27/09/17		Type of Work:
Install New Water Service from main to boundary		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Rock Road, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 27/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Main replacement		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
15 Days
Location:
Chester Road, Flint		Date and Time:
21/09/17		Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Mold Road, Ewloe		Date and Time:
15/09/17 - 19/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Maintance works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Glynne Way, Hawarden		Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 23/09/17		Type of Work:
New Gas Connection		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Northop Road, Flint Mountain		Date and Time:
18/09/17		Type of Work:
Renewal of a water hydrant		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Chester Road, Flint		Date and Time:
17/09/17		Type of Work:
Renewal of a water hydrant		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Church Street/Coleshill Street, Flint		Date and Time:
20/09/17		Type of Work:
Renewal of a fire hydrant		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Queens Road, Greenfield		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City		Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 03/10/17		Type of Work:
Installation of fibre optics		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
2 Weeks
Location:
Earl Road, Mold		Date and Time:
20/09/17 1800hrs - 2100hrs		Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way		Duration:
1 Day
Location:
Coast Road, Gronant		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17		Type of Work:
Installation of fibre optics		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Main Road, Ffrith		Date and Time:
28/06/17 - TBC		Type of Work:
Emergency Works following landslide		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
TBC
Location:
Shordley Road, Hope		Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 18/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Maintance works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
5 Days
Location:
County Road, Leeswood		Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 19/09/17		Type of Work:
New Water Connection		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
7 days
Location:
Bank Road, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
08/08/17 - 29/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
8 Weeks
Location:
High Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
30/05/17 - 30/11/17		Type of Work:
Renewal of water mains		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way		Duration:
6 Months
Location:
Pennant Street, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
04/09/17 - 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
3 Weeks
Location:
Dee View Road, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 30/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal		Traffic Management:
Temporary One Way		Duration:
2 weeks
Location:
Fairfield Road, Queensferry		Date and Time:
07/08/17 - 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Main replacement		Traffic Management:
Road Closure		Duration:
7 Weeks
Location:
O/S Glascoed, Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn		Date and Time:
14/09/17 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Wall repairs		Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights		Duration:
1 week
Location:
Old Aston Hill, Aston		Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 21/09/17		Type of Work:
Water Maintenance Works		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Eastbound Chester Road Dual Carriageway, Oakenholt		Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/08/17		Type of Work:
Street Lighting Works		Traffic Management:
Lane Closure		Duration:
3 Days
Location:
Wepre Park, Connahs Quay		Date and Time:
11/09/17 - 22/09/17		Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights		Duration:
2 Weeks
Location:
Station Road, Talacre		Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 04/10/17		Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing		Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way		Duration:
2 Weeks
