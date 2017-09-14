© Deeside.com

ROADWORKS IN AND AROUND FLINTSHIRE THIS WEEK - 15th OCTOBER
|Location
|Date and Time
|Route No
|Type of Work
|Traffic Management
|Duration
|Location:
Old Chester Road, Holywell
|Date and Time:
18/10/17 - 20/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
New Water Connection
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Whiford Street, Holywell
|Date and Time:
16/10/17 0930hrs - 1430hrs
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Reinstatement works
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Main Road, Lixwm
|Date and Time:
14/10/17-18/10/17
|Route No:
B5121
|Type of Work:
Remedial Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Day
|Location:
Main Road - Higher Kinnerton
|Date and Time:
18/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Carriageway patching
|Traffic Management:
Traffic Lights
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Junction to Ffordd Y Waern
|Date and Time:
17/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Carriageway patching
|Traffic Management:
Traffic Lights
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Chester Road, Pentre
|Date and Time:
02/10/17 - 17/10/17
|Route No:
B5129
|Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Weeks
|Location:
Unnamed Road, between its junctions with Four Crosses crossroads and Wern Farm Access Road, Trelogan
|Date and Time:
12/10/17 - 13/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
2 Days
|Location:
High Street, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
30/05/17 - 30/11/17
|Route No:
B5129
|Type of Work:
Renewal of water mains
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 Way
|Duration:
6 Months
|Location:
Plough Interchange Flyover Aston
|Date and Time:
2/10/17 16/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Highway Maintenace
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights
|Duration:
2 weeks
|Location:
Daleside, Buckley
|Date and Time:
12/10/17-27/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Gas Mains Replacement
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
16 Days
|Location:
Groesffrordd Farm Crossroads
|Date and Time:
23/10/17-24/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Reinstatement works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 way
|Duration:
3 days
|Location:
Parc Hendy, Mold
|Date and Time:
17/10/17-24/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Remedial Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Holywell Road, Ewloe
|Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17
|Route No:
B5125
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Stamford Way, Ewloe
|Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17
|Route No:
B5125
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Lower Northop Hall Road
|Date and Time:
12/10/17-18/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Greenfield Road, Holywell
|Date and Time:
12/10/17-16/10/17
|Route No:
B5121
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
5 days
|Location:
New Road, Holywell
|Date and Time:
15/10/17
|Route No:
B5121
|Type of Work:
Manhole cover repairs with associated works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Northop Road, Flint Mountain
|Date and Time:
16/10/17-18/10/17
|Route No:
A5119
|Type of Work:
Meter Fit
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Tan Lan, Ffynnongroyw
|Date and Time:
18/10/17-20/10/17
|Route No:
A548
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Chapel Street, Connah's Quay
|Date and Time:
17/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
|Duration:
1 day
|Location:
Outside Lloyds Bank, The Highway, Hawarden
|Date and Time:
17/10/17-19/10/17
|Route No:
A550
|Type of Work:
Meter Fit
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Denbigh Road, Mold
|Date and Time:
19/10/17-21/10/17
|Route No:
A541
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Garthope Avenue, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
05/10/17 - 13/11/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
6 Weeks
|Location:
Queen Street, Queensferry
|Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 30/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
7 Weeks
|Location:
Windmere Avenue, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 16/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
5 Weeks
|Location:
Princes Street, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 16/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
5 Weeks
|Location:
Rock Road, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 20/10/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
6 Weeks
|Location:
Bank Road, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
08/08/17 - 03/11/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
13 Weeks
|Location:
Gladstone Street, Queensferry
|Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 01/12/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
14 Weeks
|Location:
Dundas Street, Queensferry
|Date and Time:
29/08/17 - 01/12/17
|Route No:
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
14 Weeks
|Location:
Mold Road, Mynnydd Isa
|Date and Time:
10/10/17 - 22/10/17
|Route No:
A549
|Type of Work:
Resurfacing Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
2 Weeks
|Location:
Greenfield Road, Holywell
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17
|Type of Work:
New Gas Connection
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Deeside Industrial Park Interchange roundabout
|Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 22/09/17 0930hrs - 1530hrs
|Type of Work:
Trial Holes
|Traffic Management:
Lane Closure
|Duration:
4 Days
|Location:
Denbigh Road, Afonwen
|Date and Time:
15/09/17 - 19/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Maintance works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 way
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
Burtwood Road, Buckley
|Date and Time:
20/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Hafod Road, Gwernaffield
|Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Remedial Works
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Halkyn Road, Flint
|Date and Time:
18/09/17
|Type of Work:
Fire hydrant repairs
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Pentre Lane, Caergwrle
|Date and Time:
21/09/17 0900hrs - 1600hrs
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
Old Sealand Road, Saughall
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17
|Type of Work:
BT Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 days
|Location:
Padeswood Road South, Buckley
|Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 18/09/17
|Type of Work:
Install new main into development site
|Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
5 days
|Location:
Nr Bryn Awelon, King Street, Mold
|Date and Time:
21/09/17
|Type of Work:
Remedial Works
|Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 day
|Location:
Chester Road, Padeswood
|Date and Time:
21/09/17
|Type of Work:
Clearing Blockages for BT
|Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 day
|Location:
Jct with Chamber Lane,and Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa
|Date and Time:
22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renew Manhole Cover
|Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Kinnerton Road, Hope
|Date and Time:
21/09/17 - 27/09/17
|Type of Work:
Install New Water Service from main to boundary
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Rock Road, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 27/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Main replacement
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
15 Days
|Location:
Chester Road, Flint
|Date and Time:
21/09/17
|Type of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Mold Road, Ewloe
|Date and Time:
15/09/17 - 19/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Maintance works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
Glynne Way, Hawarden
|Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 23/09/17
|Type of Work:
New Gas Connection
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
Northop Road, Flint Mountain
|Date and Time:
18/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renewal of a water hydrant
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Chester Road, Flint
|Date and Time:
17/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renewal of a water hydrant
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Church Street/Coleshill Street, Flint
|Date and Time:
20/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renewal of a fire hydrant
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Queens Road, Greenfield
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City
|Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 03/10/17
|Type of Work:
Installation of fibre optics
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
2 Weeks
|Location:
Earl Road, Mold
|Date and Time:
20/09/17 1800hrs - 2100hrs
|Type of Work:
Renew frame and cover
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 3 Way
|Duration:
1 Day
|Location:
Coast Road, Gronant
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/09/17
|Type of Work:
Installation of fibre optics
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Main Road, Ffrith
|Date and Time:
28/06/17 - TBC
|Type of Work:
Emergency Works following landslide
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
TBC
|Location:
Shordley Road, Hope
|Date and Time:
14/09/17 - 18/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Maintance works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
5 Days
|Location:
County Road, Leeswood
|Date and Time:
13/09/17 - 19/09/17
|Type of Work:
New Water Connection
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
7 days
|Location:
Bank Road, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
08/08/17 - 29/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
8 Weeks
|Location:
High Street, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
30/05/17 - 30/11/17
|Type of Work:
Renewal of water mains
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights 2 way
|Duration:
6 Months
|Location:
Pennant Street, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
04/09/17 - 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
3 Weeks
|Location:
Dee View Road, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 30/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Mains Renewal
|Traffic Management:
Temporary One Way
|Duration:
2 weeks
|Location:
Fairfield Road, Queensferry
|Date and Time:
07/08/17 - 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Main replacement
|Traffic Management:
Road Closure
|Duration:
7 Weeks
|Location:
O/S Glascoed, Pentre Road, Pentre Halkyn
|Date and Time:
14/09/17 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Wall repairs
|Traffic Management:
Temp Traffic Lights
|Duration:
1 week
|Location:
Old Aston Hill, Aston
|Date and Time:
19/09/17 - 21/09/17
|Type of Work:
Water Maintenance Works
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Eastbound Chester Road Dual Carriageway, Oakenholt
|Date and Time:
18/09/17 - 20/08/17
|Type of Work:
Street Lighting Works
|Traffic Management:
Lane Closure
|Duration:
3 Days
|Location:
Wepre Park, Connahs Quay
|Date and Time:
11/09/17 - 22/09/17
|Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights
|Duration:
2 Weeks
|Location:
Station Road, Talacre
|Date and Time:
20/09/17 - 04/10/17
|Type of Work:
Carriageway resurfacing
|Traffic Management:
Temporary Traffic Lights - 2 Way
|Duration:
2 Weeks