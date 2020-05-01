North Wales Police urge public to “stay safe and stay home” amid concerns some could be “tempted to flout the restrictions”

As the UK heads into the another week of the lockdown restrictions, North Wales Police are once again urging the public to heed government advice and continue to stay at home.

Speaking at today’s press conference First Minister Mark Drakeford said that whilst the majority of people in Wales are continuing to stick to the measures, there has been reports of some “fraying around the edges” in some urban areas.

The Chief Medical Officer of Wales, Frank Atherton, also warned yesterday that although hospital and ICU admissions had “flattened”, there was a risk of a “second wave of infections” if measures were lifted too soon.

North Wales Police are now calling on the public to continue stay home, stay safe and only go out for essentials or exercise.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “As we enter our seventh week of restrictions there is concern that people could be tempted to flout the restrictions, particularly as the warm weather is set to continue.

“We are aware of the impact that the current restrictions place on individuals, couples and families across the region.

“Being unable to see your friends and family, not spending time with those you love is upsetting. But it is vitally important that we all continue to play our part in the fight against this terrible virus and stay at home so that we don’t undo the work that has already taken place to protect the NHS and save lives.

“We are very appreciative and grateful for the support of the communities of north Wales, where the vast majority are adhering to the Government restrictions.

“The National Park and many other beauty spots are closed so people should not be traveling into the region to walk or exercise and sadly we have had recent occasions where people have travelled totally unreasonable distances into north Wales. We look forward to welcoming people back as soon as we can.

“Our focus continues to be to reassure, inform and engage with people so they understand why these restrictions are in place.

“Teams are out and about in our communities and on the road networks ensuring the people are complying with the restrictions. Officers will continue to engage with people, establish their individual circumstances and will continue to explain the risks and warn of the consequences of failing to comply with the guidance.

“It is really simple to do the right thing, stay local follow the guidance. This isn’t about the law it is about being personally responsible and preventing harm to our loved ones.

He added: “The kindness and support that officers have seen whilst on duty has not gone unnoticed and it is very much appreciated during this period of uncertainty. We really are so thankful for your continued support and want to reassure you that if you do have any concerns, we are here to help. Stay safe and stay home.”

Information and guidance relating to COVID1-19 is available via the North Wales Police website