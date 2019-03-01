North Wales Police: “Tackling domestic abuse remains at the top of our agenda”

Latest figures in North Wales show 81% of domestic abuse court cases in our region resulted in a successful prosecution, they also show there has been a 32% reduction in the number of repeat domestic abuse offenders.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) earmarks the good work that is being carried out nationally on the use of Domestic Violence Protection Orders, Body Worn Video Cameras and the better training of officers and staff.

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said; “These are all areas in which North Wales Police is delivering an outstanding level of service to victims.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of the key priorities under the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Plan and remains at the top of our agenda.”

Latest figures for North Wales show that there has been a 32% reduction in the number of repeat offenders in the 12 months to January 2019 and, as of March 2018, 81% of domestic abuse court cases in our region resulted in a successful prosecution.

There was a 23.8%rise in the number of Domestic Violence Protection Notices issued and significant rises in the use of evidence obtained thought the use of Body Worn Video.

DCC Debicki said; “If you are living with domestic abuse, North Wales Police encourage you to come forward. You will be treated with compassion and dignity, and your complaint thoroughly investigated. We are committed to giving you the support and assistance to live your life free of fear.

“We have specialist Domestic Abuse Officers who understand the complex aspects and impact of domestic abuse. They listen to and understand victims’ natural concerns; they advise and, if necessary, allay any fears around interventions, which may involve other agencies which also have expertise.”

In the report HM Inspector, Zoë Billingham said; “I’d like to congratulate forces for their continued focus on improving services for victims and making sure that domestic abuse remains everyone’s business.

“There’s no question that police forces have come a very long way in responding to victims of domestic abuse – victims are now better supported and better protected.”

Although the report did not make any recommendations for North Wales Police, DCC Debicki added; “Where any areas of improvement have been suggested or identified in the report we will use this as a mechanism to ensure that our procedures are focused on safeguarding and providing the best service to the victim as we can.”

The full report can be found at: www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/publications/the-police-response-to-domestic-abuse-an-update-report