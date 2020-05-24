North Wales Police moves towards using more digital evidence amid coronavirus pandemic

Police in North Wales are moving further towards using digital evidence as a result of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where as officers would usually travel to collect evidence on a disc or USB stick, the emphasis is now shifting to people being able to share it securely online.

North Wales Police said it meant the force would be able to review evidence faster as well as reducing any potential for spreading the virus by handling discs or officers visiting people’s addresses unnecessarily.

A spokesperson said: “We will be able to share this online evidence with our partners such as the CPS and in turn the courts, allowing them to also review it sooner and with less risk. On using this so far, we have been able to make more informed charging decisions.

“Our officers are now using our digital evidence management system called NICE Investigate. We have trained staff in how to use this and will be able to support you in uploading any of your evidence.

“The evidence that this will specifically relate to is CCTV, dash cams, mobile phone footage, most things that are moving digital image.

“The feedback from officers is really positive and they see this change being here for good and really helping them to become more effective in what they do.”

The force is now asking communities and local businesses to support it by backing the transition to new technology.

If you report an incident and are asked to send your evidence digitally, this will be the standard business practice in the coming weeks.

The officer may ask for your email address or phone number of which they will send you a secure link to NICE Investigate where you can upload your evidence.

You will be able to log in and upload video captured on your mobile phone, CCTV or door camera footage.

Police said: “You simply click the link and attach the relevant footage. This then goes back to the officer who can review it straight away. If you are asked to do this, all we ask is that your try your best to comply.

“Even if it means being a bit creative for example, recording your CCTV evidence on a mobile in order to send to us.

“If you are a business owner or a CCTV holder, it would be incredibly helpful if you could register your cameras for us.

“Firstly, this makes it even easier for us to request your footage from any incidents that you may report. Secondly, this will help us to pick up footage that may have captured an incident but you may not have been aware of.”

They added: “Registering your business is easy to do and our NICE administration team can assist with this process.

“Thank you again for your community spirit and support in this challenging time. The changes we are making will be here to stay and your support will make a huge difference in the new way we work landing successfully together. Please help us to help you.”

[Feature Image: https://www.allcooper.com]