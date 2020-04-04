North Wales health board appeals for volunteers to come forward

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) is appealing for volunteers to come forward to help the NHS in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials are asking the public to take on either community or hospital-based roles during what it described as “an exceptionally challenging time”.

The BCUHB Public Volunteer scheme will not replace local groups helping their vulnerable neighbours but is an additional service.

Volunteers must be 18 or over, and fit and well with no symptoms of Covid-19.

If you are 70 or over, the government has advised that you take extra precautions to avoid getting ill and you should only select the home-based tasks.

Any training needed to carry out the voluntary tasks will be provided by existing health workers.

The health board said the tasks assigned will vary, but below you will find some examples:

Community or home-based tasks

Check-in and chat volunteer: This role provides short-term telephone support to individuals who are at risk of loneliness as a consequence of self-isolation

NHS transport volunteer: This role involves transporting equipment, supplies and/or medication between NHS services and sites, it may also involve assisting pharmacies with medication delivery

Patient transport volunteer: This role supports the NHS by providing transport to patients who are medically fit for discharge, and ensuring that they are settled safely back in to their home

Community response volunteer: This role involves collecting shopping, medication or other essential supplies for someone who is self-isolating, and delivering these supplies to their home

Home-based administrative support volunteers: This role may involve helping with social media messaging, contacting local businesses for in-kind support or translation support, depending on your skillset and interest

Hospitality volunteer: This role is for second home owners or hoteliers who can provide accommodation for key workers that need to live away from high risk family members, or that need to remain near a hospital, and patient relatives who need to stay close by

Hospital-based tasks

Non-clinical support volunteer: This role involves general administrative or cleaning duties away from patient areas, for example supporting medical records, cleaning duties away from patient areas or supporting catering staff

Clinical admin support volunteer: This role involves general administrative or cleaning duties in patient areas, for example supporting medical records, cleaning duties in patient areas or supporting catering staff in patient areas

Patient support volunteer: This role provides support to patients at a basic level e.g. assisting with nutrition, serving food and drinks, helping patients move around, accessing toilet facilities etc

Advanced patient support volunteer: Providing support to patients with their personal care needs under the guidance of a Health Care Assistant or Registered Nurse e.g. supporting patients to wash and dress, feeding patient, supporting with toileting needs etc.

To register your interest in becoming a volunteer please complete this form.