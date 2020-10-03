North Wales Critical Care nurse who lost grandmother to COVID-19 urges public to follow the guidelines to stop spread of virus

A Critical Care nurse who sadly lost her grandmother to COVID-19 is urging others to follow the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Leisa Jones, who works on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Intensive Care Unit, has been working throughout the pandemic and has seen first-hand the impact the virus can have on patients and their families.

Sadly, Leisa lost her grandmother, Eleanor Jones, earlier this year after she contracted COVID-19, at the age of 91-years-old.

She said: “Myself and my family were incredibly upset to have lost our Nain to COVID-19 but we would like to thank the staff at Penrhos Stanley for the care they provided during her time in the hospital.





“She reached a fantastic age and lived her life to the full. However, it was very unfortunate she caught the virus and for it be the reason for her passing.

“This was a reminder for me that it’s incredibly important to follow the guidelines by Welsh Government. There are vulnerable people in our society and we need to ensure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of the virus to ensure we keep everyone safe.”

As cases are rising and tighter measures introduced in four counties across North Wales, Leisa is preparing to care for more patients with the virus over the winter months.

She said: “COVID-19 has not come without its challenges due to us not knowing the effects of the virus on our patients but personally I have found the experience rewarding and humbling.

“For me the hardest part was not having relatives visit their loved ones. Many of our patients were going through the most difficult time of their lives and they were doing it without the support of their family, which is invaluable for our most unwell patients.”

Leisa is now encouraging the public across North Wales to work together to help keep cases low across hospitals in North Wales.

“I would like to thank the public for everything they have done so far. Their support has been invaluable, the generosity and support we have seen over the last six months has been incredible.

“However, please remember the very real impact this virus is having on us all, both society as a whole and our healthcare system.

“The best way to protect ourselves is to continue to wear masks or face coverings indoors, ensure we are social distancing from each other and washing our hands regularly is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I would urge people to be mindful of the current regulations and guidelines which are in place to help us all. In particular, it is helping all the staff and the Intensive Care Units to be able to cope with the increasing demand over the past 6 months.

“Together we will all get through this, please help protect the NHS we all care for and of course each other.”