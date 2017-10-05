Norovirus advice issued by health board ahead of winter illness season

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board are advising people in North Wales on what to do if someone has diarrhoea and vomiting over the winter.

Norovirus is the main cause of winter diarrhoea and vomiting, and tends to circulate more prominently in communities across the UK throughout the winter, with October usually seeing the start of an increase in the number of people reporting diarrhoea and vomiting.

Anybody experiencing symptoms of Norovirus, which includes sickness and diarrhoea, are advised to stay at home and rest, and to stay well hydrated.

Following this advice will help stop the spread of the highly contagious virus within communities, helping protect vulnerable people who are at greater risk.

The Health Board also requests that people who have experienced symptoms of Norovirus in the previous two days stay away from hospital, to help prevent it from spreading to hospital patients.

Tracey Cooper, Assistant Director of Nursing – Infection Prevention, said:

“Every year Norovirus circulates in communities throughout North Wales, in particular during the winter months.

Norovirus is unpleasant, but usually clears up after a few days, and it’s important members of the public follow our advice on how to recover and prevent others from picking up the bug.

If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, our advice is to stay at home until you’re feeling better.”

Try to avoid coming to hospital, as norovirus can spread to others very easily. Call your GP or NHS Direct 0845 46 47 if you’re concerned or need any advice.

“People who are generally healthy will get over a case of Norovirus within a few days, but it can be much more serious for people who are already ill, as well as the very young and elderly.

We want members of the public to help us prevent the risk of infection. If you have recently felt unwell with symptoms of Norovirus or flu, please don’t come in to hospital to visit friends or family, or for an appointment.

It is vital that that everyone follows the key rules to protect themselves, their families and, especially, our patients.”