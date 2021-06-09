Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 9th Jun 2021

Updated: Wed 9th Jun

Nomads sign two year deal with North Wales based recruitment firm

Connah’s Quay Nomads has signed a two year deal with north Wales based recruiter, Educate Group who will become the overall club sponsor.

Last season saw Nomads partner with leading mental health charity Mind, their logo featured on shirts instead of that of a commercial company.

This coming season all shirts, including the First Team, Nomads Academy, Scholarship Programme and all branches of The Nomads’ Football in the Community Programme will feature the Educate logo.

Educate Group Director, David Norman who played football for Macclesfield Town, Colwyn Bay, Wealdstone, Telford United and Northwich Victoria, said;

“As a former professional footballer, this is a unique opportunity for us to work in partnership with the Nomads, whilst expanding our reach into north Wales schools.”

“We look forward to a mutually beneficial working relationship which will further establish the Educate brand and directly benefit local schools.”

Educate was founded in 2017 by Mark Jones, David Norman and Nick Edwards – all former senior leaders within education.

The company specialises in the supply of teachers and support staff into schools and teacher training.

[Photo: Nomads Director of Football Jay Catton displays the new Educate-sponsored Nomads home shirt a top Snowdon, copyright: Connah’s Quay Nomads]



