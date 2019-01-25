New Scout group set to launch in Buckley

A waiting list has opened for youngsters interested in joining a new Scout group which is set to launch in Buckley.

Buckley St Matthews currently has Beavers and Cubs groups, plans are afoot to create a new Scout troop in April which will be based in St Matthew’s Parish Church.

The new Scout group will aim to provide local youngsters with opportunities to participate in programmes, events, activities and projects that contribute to their growth as active citizens.

There are more than 40 million Scouts, young people and adults, male and female, in over 200 countries and territories.

Around 500 million people have been Scouts, including prominent people in every field.

Children aged 10.5 to 14 years old can have their details put on the waiting list form here – organisers from Buckley St Matthew are also looking for adult volunteers to help support the new troop once formed.

A spokesperson for Buckley St Matthew’s Beavers and Cubs said:

“It is with absolute joy and pride that Buckley St Matthew’s Beavers and Cubs are in the process of opening a Scout Troop.

The success of the group of the previous 9 months has been growth has been rapid and wonderful.

We are anticipating an April start so have put out an online waiting list for people to apply.

As with everything, this can only happen with the support of adult volunteers and without them, no section exists so we will be looking for adults to come forward too.

Scouts isn’t just about hiking and climbing, it offers friendship, social development, opportunities and builds confidence. Scouts is open to boys and girls so come on children and adults, sign up!”