New homes in Flintshire set to bring local job boost

A major recruitment drive has been launched as Flintshire Council and Wates Residential, the council’s housing partner, look to ramp up employment and training across the county.

Wates and the local authority are working in collaboration with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and Coleg Cambria, they are inviting local people to express an interest in a range of employment, apprentice and work experience opportunities across all building trades, including window fitting and scaffolding.

The call for candidates comes as Wates Residential North begins building work to create 24 new council homes on the site of the former council depot in Dobshill, some of which will be available through affordable rent with North East Wales Homes.

The latest milestone forms part of Flintshire Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Partnership (SHARP) programme, which will see the creation of 500 new homes across Flintshire.

Launched in 2015, SHARP has brought extensive opportunities for on-site training, including Wates’ industry-leading Building Futures programme. Carried out four times across the county, the course has seen local people secure jobs in a range of construction industry trades.

Further opportunities have been created through Flintshire Council’s Communities for Work and Communities for Work Plus programmes, which work with people who face the greatest barriers to becoming employable.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Bernie Attridge, said:

“Working with partners such as Wates, CITB and Coleg Cambria allows us to offer training and apprenticeships which really help our residents and our local economy. We need to invest in local people so that they can take advantage of employment opportunities in the area. I fully support this latest initiative.”

Paul Dodsworth, Managing Director, Wates Construction North, commented:

“Throughout the course of the past four years our team has worked tirelessly to fulfil our commitment to build high quality and affordable new homes, doing so while continually investing our time and resources into employment and training for Flintshire residents. “The difference that this is making to the lives of local people is fantastic. I myself started my career as an apprentice brickie and I look forward to seeing even more local people join our team and take those exciting first steps in their careers in construction.”

For more information on the employment and training opportunities available, those interested may contact Mick Cunningham at Wates Residential:

Mick.Cunningham@wates.co.uk.