New film shows importance of ventilation to reduce spread of COVID-19

A new public information campaign has launched today by the UK government to highlight how letting fresh air into indoor spaces can reduce the risk of infection from coronavirus by over 70%.

The campaign, which forms part of wider ‘Hands. Face. Space’ guidance, sees the release of a new short film created with scientists and an engineer at Leeds University.

The film illustrates how coronavirus lingers in the air in spaces with no fresh air, increasing the risk of people breathing in infected particles, and how the risk can be reduced significantly by regularly ventilating enclosed areas.

The new film will run across social and digital advertising in England, if your TV is tuned to Granada and BBC North West you are likely see it it here in Flintshire.





Research shows that being in a room with fresh air can reduce your risk of infection from particles by over 70%, as fresh air dilutes the particles.

As we spend more time indoors, experts are recommending that people either:

open windows for short, sharp bursts of 10 to 15 minutes regularly throughout the day

leave windows open a small amount continuously

This is to remove any infected particles lingering in the room.

Additionally, it is advised that any household systems that use outdoor air, including kitchen or bathroom extractor fans, are used correctly and regularly as an additional method to remove infected particles.

Airing indoor spaces is particularly important when:

people have visitors (when permitted) or tradespeople in their home, for example for construction or emergencies

someone from a support bubble is meeting with another household indoors

a care worker is seeing a patient indoors

someone in the household has the virus, as this can help prevent transmission to other household members

GP Dr Amir Khan said:

As we approach winter, and inevitably spend more time indoors, fresh air is extremely beneficial. For COVID-19, it is important to ventilate indoor spaces if someone in your home has the virus as this can help prevent transmission to other household members.

You should also let fresh air into your home when you have any visitors and just after they leave in case they are infected. Remember, opening windows alongside washing your hands, covering your face and making space is also essential in reducing your risk of COVID-19.

Ventilation to provide fresh air in enclosed spaces is just as important as the other actions, so remember this as well as ‘Hands, Face, Space’. These are the most effective ways we can all control the spread of the virus. Visit gov.uk/coronavirus for more information.