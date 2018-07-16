New District Inspector is keen to hear your opinions on policing in Deeside

New North Flintshire District Inspector says he is keen to hear your thoughts on policing in Deeside.

Gareth Cust takes up his new role today, Monday, July 16 where he takes over from Inspector Andy Griffiths.

Inspector Cust has served for 16 years in North Wales Police, spending most of his service in the Central Area of the force – on the frontline in uniform in places like Rhyl and West Conwy.

He has undertaken a variety of roles including community policing, proactive policing and District Inspector cover.

His last role was as a Patrol Inspector covering the central region of the North Wales force area.

Inspector Cust says

“I intend to continue the excellent work of my predecessor Andy Griffiths and engage with partner agencies and work with the community. My main priority over the coming months will be to assess the key issues in the area and then tackle them to reduce the demand placed on all emergency services. I look forward to meeting and working with you.”

Inspector Cust wants to hear your opinions on policing in the region and is inviting Deeside residents to send in questions on policing issues locally.

If you have a question you would like to ask the Inspector send it via the North Flintshire Policing team facebook page: facebook.com/NWPNorthFlintshire a Q and A style ‘post’ with all the Inspector’s replies will be put on Facebook in the next few weeks.

