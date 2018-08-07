independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Nearly £1.8m in Welsh Government ‘Active Travel’ grants handed to Flintshire

Published: Tuesday, Aug 7th, 2018
Share:

Two Flintshire schemes have been awarded a combined total of £1.76m in Active Travel grants the Welsh Government has announced.

More than £10m has been earmarked for individual projects and packages of local schemes across Wales.

All local authorities were invited to submit applications – one strategic scheme and one local scheme or package of local schemes per local authority.

A total of 35 applications were received, including 16 applications for strategic schemes, and 19 applications for local schemes.

Flintshire schemes include:

Strategic – Deeside Industrial Park – Active travel and bus infrastructure on Parkway, Deeside Industrial Park Zone 2 – £1,070,000

Local – Holywell town walking and cycling link – Phase 1 – construction of active travel path, Greenfield Valley – £697,000

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said:

“This funding will create new active travel routes across Wales, connecting people’s homes to schools, jobs and their local community with the aim of encouraging more people to walk or cycle.

“I am allocating the first £10.36 million to local authorities across Wales for schemes to promote active travel, which supports our efforts as a government to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, while building physical activity into people’s daily lives, delivering wider health benefits.”

LATEST NEWS:

Police appeal following burglary in Pentre Halkyn this morning

Police launch witness appeal following serious collision on the A55 at Northop today

A former village pub could be converted into a house under new proposals

Repairs to Hawarden Castle gates and lodge given green light

Serious accident closes one lane of the A55 between Northop and Ewloe

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault in Mold on Saturday evening

Fire takes hold in former cricket club building in Hope

A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe closed for four nights due to resurfacing work

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn