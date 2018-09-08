Morrison hails stunning Nomads win over Falkirk a “great day for Welsh football”

Connah’s Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison hailed his sides win over Scottish Championship outfit Falkirk on Saturday afternoon as a “great day for Welsh football.”

The Nomads became only the second Welsh Premier League side to win an IRN-BRU Cup tie.

Connah’s Quay were entering the Irn Bru Cup for the second consecutive time, having been eliminated in their entry round last season by Dumbarton FC, who claimed a 2-1 extra time victory.

This year, their opponents were Falkirk FC, who came into the game sitting at the bottom of the Scottish Championship, with newly appointed manager Ray Mckinnon taking charge for the first time.

A goal from Michael Wilde within seconds of the restart was enough to give Nomads the win in front of 1637 at the Falkirk Stadium.

Wilde scored with a diving header from a Craig Jones free-kick (pictured)

Connah’s Quay dug deep in the last ten minutes as Falkirk threw everything at them but the home side was kept out by some resolute defending.

Absolutely outstanding result today for both ourselves and the @WPL_Official – my lads will never back down – a fantastic result against a team with 5x our budget #IrnBruCup https://t.co/Q9wjZx3FI8 — Andy Morrison (@AndyMorri5on) September 8, 2018

After the match a delighted Andy Morrison said:

“It’s a great day for Welsh Football, we have beaten a team with a budget four or five times greater than ours is and we did a job on them.

We have shown that against a team when you underdog, like we were against Stabaek like we were against Helsinki, the way we do things, we can win games of football.

It sends a message out as well, it doesn’t matter who we play against we are going to give a great account of ourselves.

I think we boxed it off outstanding today we changed it on 65 minutes and went with a slightly different system, John Danby hasn’t had a save to make.”

Morrison was forced to make changes to the starting line up today with three of his regular back four not available.

Morrison said: “The philosophy of our football club, everybody knows what’s expected, everybody knows the detail they have to go to not to concede a goal, so the personnel can change, we’ve got no Lawernce, Wilson no Danny Holmes which are big players for us who were missing today.

We have had to swap it around all over to try and cause them problems and we did, most of all we were solid throughout the game, we never looked like conceding a goal.

They could have chucked the kitchen sink at us in last ten minutes and you have to try and find a way to keep them as far away for the 18-yard line possible.

Anything other than a victory today would have been an injustice on the performance, the preparation and everything about the game today.”

The Nomads progress to the round three of the IRN-BRU Cup the draw for which is made on Tuesday.