News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Mold – drugs and cash recovered after “very observant member of public” contacts police

Published: Wednesday, Sep 12th, 2018
Share:

Police say they have recovered a quantity of controlled drugs and cash after a “very observant member of public” witnessed a suspicious incident and contacted them.

Officers from South Flintshire policing team, the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance, the Roads Policing Unit and a dog unit moved in to arrest two men on Park Avenue in Mold earlier today.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police said:

“After a phone call from a very observant member of public witnessing a suspicious incident, two males were stopped by officers on Park Avenue, Mold in a white van.

After a search of the person’s and the vehicle, a quantity of cash and suspected Controlled drugs were found.

Both males were arrested, interviewed and are now released under investigation pending the forensic results on all items seized.”

Officers made the arrest as part of Operation Ghostly, a local operation to tackle organised criminal gangs from outside the area who are bringing drugs into Flintshire

County Lines is the name given to the method adopted by organised criminal gangs whereby drug dealers from larger urban area extend their activities to rural areas by sending low level dealers to deal drugs on their behalf.

Police are asking members of public who witnesses anything in Mold or anywhere in Flintshire “no matter how trivial” to call the on 101 or call CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800555111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

First Minister Carwyn Jones visits Gladstone’s Library as part of a farewell tour

Universal Credit poses major risk to a council’s debt levels due to an increase in rent arrears

Serious concerns over Flintshire schools budget position

Motorists praised for ‘public spirited actions’ after helping police track down two wanted men in Mold

Investigation launched after near miss between a lorry and 75mph train at a Flintshire level crossing

John Summers building on a national architecture charity’s ‘Top 10’ list of most endangered buildings

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Wednesday September 12

Frustrating night for Nomads as Caernarfon Town take all the points at Deeside

Transfer of Connah’s Quay baths to community ownership is achieving ‘significant savings’ council says.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn