Met Office weather warning for strong winds in Flintshire this morning

The Met Office has a yellow alert in place this morning with a warning of strong winds in Flintshire.

Winds of up to 65mph are forecast to hit the North Wales coast.

The Met Office warning, which is in force between 5am and 10am on Tuesday states:

“A short spell of very strong winds is likely around coasts during Tuesday morning’s busy travel period.”

What to expect Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

The warning goes onto to says: “very gusty winds are likely on Tuesday morning in association with heavy rain over the North Wales coast and around Liverpool Bay.

Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible in places.

The strongest winds will be relatively short lived but will affect the area during Tuesday morning’s busy travel period.

The winds will then ease from the north later on Tuesday morning.”