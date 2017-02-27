Met Office issue warning of icy conditions in Flintshire overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Flintshire and surround area due to icy conditions.

Wintry showers are expected today and overnight, these will lead to the possibility of ice forming as temperatures fall this evening and overnight.

Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice. The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Monday through to 10am Tuesday.

An unsettled and chilly week for the UK sat the Met Office.