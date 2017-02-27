Met Office issue warning of icy conditions in Flintshire overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Flintshire and surround area due to icy conditions.
Wintry showers are expected today and overnight, these will lead to the possibility of ice forming as temperatures fall this evening and overnight.
Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice. The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate.
The warning is in place from 6pm on Monday through to 10am Tuesday.
An unsettled and chilly week for the UK sat the Met Office.
Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said:
Polar Maritime air is becoming established across the UK with colder conditions expected for the next few days, but nothing unusual for late winter.
The week will be characterised by wet and windy spells across the southern half of the UK. The rain could turn to snow particularly over higher ground of northern England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Sunshine and showers will develop between weather systems.
The north will see drier and colder conditions with a few wintry showers. Frost will be widespread here by night, with a risk of fog and some icy stretches.
The unsettled weather is likely to continue as we head into next week as frontal systems continue to move across the UK from the south or southwest, bringing wet and occasionally windy weather at times which could turn to snow over northern hills.