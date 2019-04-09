News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Merseyside Police say it has concerns for a teenager missing from North Wales

Published: Tuesday, Apr 9th, 2019
Merseyside Police said it is becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Aaron Carney.

16-year-old Aaron has been missing from an address in North Wales since Tuesday, 2 April, when he was seen at around 4.30pm but is believed he is now in the St Helens area.

Aaron is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 10in tall with short light brown hair.

He is described as having a pale complexion and facial beard. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black Nike trainers, a black top with a Tiger on and a black coat and cap.

Aaron is known to frequent the St Helens area.

Officers would urge Aaron or anyone who has seen him since to contact 101, DM @MerPolCC or @MissingPeople.

