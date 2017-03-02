Meet the Author of ‘Rock’n’Roll Unravelled’ – Quayite Derek Shelmerdine will be at the Civic Hall this Saturday

Author Derek Shelmerdine will be at Civic Hall for the Connah’s Quay Record Fair on 4 March, 10 – 4 pm, to chat about music and sign copies of his new book, Rock’n’Roll Unravelled.

Derek’s new book tells the story of rock’n’roll from its roots to mid-1970s punk, not just the music but also the social events which shaped it, such as the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement.

Born and bred in Connah’s Quay, Derek played at the Civic Hall in the mid-1960s with his band Cleo’s Mood.

Armed with a degree in Engineering Science he set out on his professional life as a mechanical engineer.

But, life took some twists and turns and, after a spell as a professional roadie with Pat Travers and London pub-rock band Meal Ticket, he moved into selling in the IT industry.

“The day job paid the bills but his love of music continued to grow”.

As well as his stint as a roadie, Derek has been involved in record fairs as a dealer, specialising in 1950s, ’60s and ’70s vinyl and assisting a Canadian DJ in Vancouver as his “resident rock’n’roll researcher”.

Derek has taken up the drums again performing at the Nercwys Music Festival and Liverpool’s Cavern Club (at the book launch!) he also makes regular radio appearances in the UK, America and Spain, including: BBC Radio York.

Researching and writing Rock’n’Roll Unravelled was a seven-year labour of love for Derek who chose to publish it independently because, in his own words, “with my background in sales and marketing, I found the opportunity to sell my own book, about my favourite subject” he says.