Man wanted by Cheshire Police has ‘strong’ links to Flintshire – but ‘do not approach’

Police hunting a man from Cheshire have said he has strong links to the Mold and Holywell area but have asked the public not to approach him.

Adam Alexander Lewis, 31 from Warrington is wanted by Cheshire Police for alleged serious assault and false imprisonment.

North Wales Police have put an appeal out stating: “Wanted by Cheshire Police for a serious assault & false imprisonment. Adam Alexander Lewis , 31 from Warrington.

He has strong links to the Mold & Holway, Holywell areas. If seen call 999 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111. Cheshire ref 2000051150. DO NOT APPROACH.”



