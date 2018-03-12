Man jailed after stabbing stranger in the head on night out in Chester

A 30-year-old man from Chester has been jailed after stabbing a stranger in the head on a night out.

Martin Dutton, of Boundary Lane, was convicted of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge but admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 8 March.

Dutton was drinking alcohol with work colleagues when he was asked to leave a nightclub in Chester by door staff at 2.30am on 20 April 2017.

He went home but returned upon reading on social media that one of his colleagues was in trouble and needed help.

When he returned armed with a 5” kitchen knife Dutton and another of his work colleagues saw a man and a woman arguing at The Cross in the town centre at 3.10am.

Dutton pushed the man and was then headbutted by him and punched several times.

Dutton dropped his knife during the altercation. He picked it back up and as the man was knelt down tending to the woman – who had fallen over – Dutton kicked him in the head.

They then started to fight again and Dutton stabbed the man in the forehead, inflicting a 10cm cut.

A taxi driver intervened, dragging the man away as Dutton repeatedly made stabbing motions towards him.

The incident was captured on CCTV in the town centre and police officers equipped with Tasers were deployed to the area and arrested Dutton.

Justin Jones, an Acting Sergeant at Cheshire Police, said:

“This was terrifying incident for the victim, who received a knife wound to his head. Thankfully it wasn’t a life threatening injury.

“Members of the public were in the area at the time of the incident and I would like to thank those who intervened after the victim had been stabbed.

“Without their assistance I have no doubt further injury would have been caused.

“I hope the significant custodial sentence that Dutton has received for his actions will deter other people from carrying knives and that it sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate knife crime in Chester.”

Dutton was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge by the court.