Man from Flint who inappropriately touched woman including a 15 year old girl jailed

A man who inappropriately touched five women including a 15-year-old in Chester has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Maciej Siluch, aged 26, of Beech Grove in Flint pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 7 June.

The court heard how Siluch was caught as a result of a CCTV appeal that was issued by detectives at Cheshire Police, after two women, aged 27 and 19, reported Siluch for inappropriately touching them as they walked along Delamere Street.

A manager at a supermarket in Sealand contacted the police after recognising the man from the photo appeal as Siluch, who is a member of his staff.

As a result of the appeal, a 15-year-old girl contacted officers to say Siluch had inappropriately touched her on the same day at a bus station in Chester after which he walked away from the girl laughing.

Two further victims, aged 29 and 34, came forward to tell detectives Siluch had sexually touched them in Flint and Chester.

During Siluch’s interview he told police he would walk around the city looking for beautiful women and admitted that it was in a sexual context that he approached them.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said: “Siluch has no respect or regard for the women he inappropriately touched and admitted to showing no considering for how his actions would impact them.

“Siluch has recognised how his behaviour and actions were clearly inappropriate. By admitting to his guilt he has spared these women from having to sit through a trial and potentially give evidence in court.

“I want to thank the victims for coming forward and thank our colleagues in the media for issuing the CCTV appeal to ensure Siluch was brought to justice.”

Siluch was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on July 9.