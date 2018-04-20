independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Man charged in connection with Queensferry bank robbery

Published: Friday, Apr 20th, 2018
A man will appear in court this morning following his arrest in connection with Wednesday robbery at Barclays Bank in Queensferry.

Joseph John Hennigan, 32, from Liverpool will be appearing before Wrexham Magistrates this morning charged with robbery.

The incident happened around 10.15am on Wednesday at Barclays Bank, Station Road, Queensferry when two men dressed in boiler suits, wearing masks and balaclavas and carrying crowbars entered the bank and snatched a substantial amount of cash from a security officer making a delivery.

No one was hurt and the men are believed to have made off in a vehicle which may have been driven by a third offender.

