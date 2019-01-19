News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man arrested and car seized on Holywell High street after testing positive for Cocaine

Published: Saturday, Jan 19th, 2019
North Wales Roads Police Unit have taken a Man in to custody this evening for a number of alleged offences.

Police pulled the driver over on Holywell High Street near Hughes Parry Solicitors this evening, Friday January 18.

Officers from the roads policing unit said the driver tested positive for cocaine at the roadside.

Police also found the car had no insurance it was also no tax as it is registered as being off road.

On inspection the car had one bald tyre and another with a big cut.

A photograph shared by the police shows the white Vauxhall Astra with a large yellow ‘untaxed vehicle’ sign in the rear window.

