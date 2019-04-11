News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious leg injury on Moel Famau rescue

Published: Thursday, Apr 11th, 2019
A man was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a serious leg injury on Moel Famau.

Volunteers from North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out to north-west of Moel Famau in the afternoon.

A NEWSAR team member said.

“Mid-afternoon today a man suffered a serious leg injury a short way north-west of Moel Famau.

The team responded to site and provided initial diagnosis and care ”

Rescue 936 the Caernarfon based Coastguard helicopter was called in to airlift the man to hospital.

“It came in and landed nearby, allowing for a short carry to the aircraft.” A NEWSAR team member added.

More about North East Wales Search and Rescue

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page

