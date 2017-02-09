M53 closed due to a ‘serious police incident’

Image: BBC Travel website

Police have closed part of the M53 motorway in Wirral due to what they are describing a ‘serious police incident’

The motorway is closed in both directions between J2, Moreton Spur and J3 for Birkenhead and Heswall, the incident is believed to have happened on the southbound carriageway.

The Wallasey Tunnel is also closed to Wirral bound traffic because of the M53 closure.

First reports of the closure were tweeted at 7.39pm, we have been told the motorway could be to be shut until the morning.

Police haven’t disclosed the nature of the incident is, one person commenting on social media said:

“Stuck on M53 due to a police incident. Been here over an hour and expect to be here another hour at least. Never seen so many police cars in one incident. Ambulances here as well.”

Traffic reports say:

M53 Merseyside – M53 closed and queuing traffic northbound between J3, A552 (Woodchurch) and J2, Moreton Spur, because of a police incident. Diversion in operation – Hollow Diamond- Leave J3 and take the A552 northbound to upton bypass. Follow the A551 to the junction with A5027 back to M53 j2.

M53 Merseyside – M53 closed and queuing traffic southbound between J1 Wallasey Tunnel Approach and J3, A552 (Woodchurch), because of a police incident. Diversion in operation – Hollow Diamond- Leave J2 at Moreton Spur and take the A5027 southbound to upton bypass. Follow the A551 to the junction with A552 back to M53 J1

Merseyside – Wallasey Tunnel closed outbound between kingsway wallasey tunnel toll booths and the M53 S junction.