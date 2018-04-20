Lorry fire in Chester has now been extinguished – traffic easing

Update: The fire has been put out and one fire engine will remain at the scene until the vehicle is recovered.

Firefighters are tackling a fire involving a recycling lorry in Great Boughton.

@ShitChester please retweet. Vicars Cross traffic lights not working, recycling lorry on fire on A41 by hamburger. Avoid area if you can. — Cestrian27 (@KKJK27) April 20, 2018

The Ring Road is closed while crews deal with the fire.

Cheshire Fire and Resuce Service say:

“One fire engine from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port

They are using two hose reels to put out the blaze, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

The latest traffic report for the area states:

Heavy traffic and partially blocked due to recycling lorry fire on A41 Ring Road Southbound at A41 Whitchurch Road / Caldy Valley Road / A5115 Whitchurch Road (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).