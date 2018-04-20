independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Lorry fire in Chester has now been extinguished – traffic easing

Published: Friday, Apr 20th, 2018
Update: The fire has been put out and one fire engine will remain at the scene until the vehicle is recovered.

Firefighters are tackling a fire involving a recycling lorry in Great Boughton.

The Ring Road is closed while crews deal with the fire.

Cheshire Fire and Resuce Service say:

“One fire engine from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port

They are using two hose reels to put out the blaze, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.”

The latest traffic report for the area states:

Heavy traffic and partially blocked due to recycling lorry fire on A41 Ring Road Southbound at A41 Whitchurch Road / Caldy Valley Road / A5115 Whitchurch Road (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout).

