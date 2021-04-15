Local organisations encouraged to apply for latest round of Tesco Community Grants

Organisations across Flintshire are being invited to apply for the latest round of Tesco Community Grants.

Groundwork North Wales works as an enabler for the Tesco Community Grants programme across North Wales and is looking for applications from North Wales based registered charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Tesco Community Grants will fund local good causes whose focus is on supporting Children and Families and this year’s theme is a ‘Stronger Start’.

Tesco customers and colleagues can nominate a cause that they would like to see supported and they will be contacted by our enabler and encourage to apply.





Geraint Hughes, Tesco Grant Enabler Officer at Groundwork North Wales, said: “We would love to hear from any local registered charities and not-for-profit organisations who would be interested in applying for a Tesco Community Grant.

“I’m here to help throughout the process so please get in touch as the grants are a great opportunity for funding”.

Tesco Community Grants will select three projects / good causes from the applications that need a little extra help in your local area. When a customer is given a blue token, in any Tesco store at checkout, they can vote for their favourite of the selected three project / good causes to receive a grant by putting the blue token in the Tesco Community Grants box.

Voting takes place in store throughout July, August and September 2021 with 1st place receiving £1500, 2nd place £1000 and 3rd place £500.

You can contact Geraint for more information and an informal discussion on 01978 757 524 or email geraint.hughes@groundworknorthwales.org.uk and enabler@groundworknorthwales.org.uk