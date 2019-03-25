News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges amongst haul stolen from elderly couples house in Hawarden

Published: Monday, Mar 25th, 2019
Share:

Police are investigating a burglary at the home of an elderly couple in Hawarden.

A large number of “identifiable items” were stolen including WW1 memorabilia and Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges.

The burglary happened overnight between February 26th and 27th when the property was empty.

[Snuff Box similar to one stolen]

PC Catherine McHarrie said:

“A large number of antiques and very identifiable items were stolen, including several gents watches; a number of Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges; a rose gold choker necklace inset with rubies dating back to the 1900’s and various WW1 memorabilia such as inscribed tobacco and snuff boxes and a brass timer for a WW1 bomb.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered such items over the past few weeks.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the burglary or the items stolen is asked to contact PC McHarrie at Llay Police Station on 101 quoting reference 19100078230

The photographs above are not the exact items but are similar to those stolen.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
PGCE

LATEST NEWS:

Airbus Seals multi billion pound aircraft order from China

Alyn and Deeside MP supports strengthening the Hunting Act

Deeside HR professional celebrated at Wales HR Awards

More than a third of health workers in North Wales experience work related stress

Plans for affordable housing on site of Flint social club given the go ahead

Plans for global engineering firm to set up base on Hawarden Business Park approved

Chester Zoo’s Indali is proving to be a real fighter as she continues to battle deadly virus

North Wales health board warned it faces crucial few months

More than £1.2bn required to upgrade North Wales health facilities


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn