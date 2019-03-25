Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges amongst haul stolen from elderly couples house in Hawarden

Police are investigating a burglary at the home of an elderly couple in Hawarden.

A large number of “identifiable items” were stolen including WW1 memorabilia and Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges.

The burglary happened overnight between February 26th and 27th when the property was empty.

[Snuff Box similar to one stolen]

PC Catherine McHarrie said:

“A large number of antiques and very identifiable items were stolen, including several gents watches; a number of Liverpool FC and Armed Forces pin badges; a rose gold choker necklace inset with rubies dating back to the 1900’s and various WW1 memorabilia such as inscribed tobacco and snuff boxes and a brass timer for a WW1 bomb.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered such items over the past few weeks.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the burglary or the items stolen is asked to contact PC McHarrie at Llay Police Station on 101 quoting reference 19100078230

The photographs above are not the exact items but are similar to those stolen.