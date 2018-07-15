Update: Flint Coastguard say they were called just after 6.30pm this evening, Sunday, July 15 to assist police with further investigations following this afternoons unspecified incident in Saltney.

In an update on the Flint Coastguard rescue teams Facebook page a spokesperson said:

“18:34 hrs Team tasked by UK Coastguard to carry out further investigations from the previous incident along with North Wales Police, HGC Gogledd Sir Fflint / NWP North Flintshire at Dock Road, Connah’s Quay. No further detailed will be given at this time.”

[📷 Flint Coastguard Rescue Team]

Previous Report: There have been several reports of a large-scale emergency service response to an ‘incident’ in Saltney this afternoon.

Eric got in touch to say police had turned him off the river path at Saltney Ferry Bridge “Loads of police, CSI, 3 ambulances and coastguard” were in attendance.

Commenting on the Deeside.com Facebook page Aled said:

“Coastguard were onsite at around 2:30pm when I walked past they were looking for an item of clothing following an incident at around 1:20pm they couldn’t comment on what incident but I spoke to someone nearby who said someone had been pulled out of the water earlier and had gone in an ambulance.”

Another person got in touch to say “Big police presence around Saltney Ferry Bridge, knocking on doors.”

Flint Coastguard confirmed they were tasked by UK Coastguard to an incident near Saltney Ferry foot bridge at 1.32pm but were unable to give further details.

“Also on scene Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Welsh Ambulance Services and North West Ambulance Service.” A Coastguard spokesperson said.

Police are yet to comment.

More as and when