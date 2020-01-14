News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UPDATED: Three arrested in Garden City following pursuit of ‘suspected’ stolen car

Published: Tuesday, Jan 14th, 2020
Share:

Update: Police have said “Following a short pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in the Welsh Road area of Garden City late this morning three people have been arrested and taken into custody in Llay.”

Earlier report: A large police presence has been seen in Garden City this afternoon.

Several police vehicles, including an unmarked car stopped traffic near the Spar shop just before 12pm.

A police spokesman has said, officers were pursuing a of a car which was “believed to have been stolen.”

Images sent to Deeside.com, show a polcie officer searching a man by side of the road.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was also over the area for around 10 minutes.

Nick got in touch to say, ‘Police chase ends in Garden City as a Renault Clio is stopped on Welsh Road Garden City after apparently hitting cars trying to escape the police.’

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Update on dog found in a wheelie bin in Northop

Transport for Wales renew over half million bus passes after early website issues

Want to find out how to shop savvy? BBC1’s ‘Shop Well for Less’ is looking for Flintshire families to appear on the show

Police launch appeal for witnesses after man assaulted near Pentre Halkyn Burger King

Storm Brendan: Flint Coastguard urging public not to “risk life” taking photographs at the coast

Gambling on credit cards set to be banned from April 2020

Police and Coastguard called to reports of a ‘possible’ distressed person near Flintshire Bridge

Appeal to trace wanted man from Chester

Plans to turn former Buckley bar and restaurant into 13 apartments placed on hold


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn