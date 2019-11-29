Click Now!

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision

Published: Friday, Nov 29th, 2019
Share:

Update 3.30pm: All lanes back open but lond delays remain. 

There’s around six miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at over 40 minutes. 

Previous report: Delays are forming on the M56 heading away from Deeside following a collision.

According to traffic reports two lanes are blocked eastbound at junction 14.

North West Motorway Police say they held traffic back while they deal with an ‘incident’ 

Latest traffic report states:

‘Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the shoulder on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby). All traffic was held just after 14:40 and released again. The previous accident caused lanes two and three (of three) to be closed. All lanes have been re-opened.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans to upgrade chemical processing plant in Mostyn backed for approval

Airbus Broughton set to open doors to would-be recruits on Saturday

Former Connah’s Quay Tiger Dylan Levitt impresses on Man United debut

Plans to demolish Hawarden monastery and build 15 houses look set to go ahead

Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Chester Zoo

Ribbon cut on £20m Advanced Manufacturing Research and Development centre in Broughton

Met Office warning for ice in Flintshire overnight

Flintshire Tourism Association to rebrand and unite as ‘one voice’ to boost visitor numbers and county economy

£20m Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Broughton set to officially open today


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn