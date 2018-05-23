independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Lane closure Chester Street in Mold

Published: Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018
A temporary lane closure is in place on Chester Street in Mold.

The lane closure is needed as structural scaffolding has been erected around the building known as the Old Chapel to make it safe.

Traffic can still access the centre of Mold using Chester Street. However, it is not possible to leave the town centre this way and traffic is being diverted to use other routes.

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said:

“The temporary lane closure is needed to ensure safe pedestrian access while the scaffolding is in place.

The Council apologises for any inconvenience, but, as there was no other way of erecting the scaffolding, the safety of the public is paramount.

The Council will ensure any work needed will be carried out efficiently and effectively and will be completed as quickly as possible.”

