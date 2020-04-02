Lane closed on A494 at Ewloe after lorry hits bridge support

Update 9.30: Police have said, “we’re still at the scene of the collision involving a HGV on the A494 at Ewloe. One lane remains closed whilst we await recovery.”

Earlier Report: One lane is closed on the A494 at Ewloe after a tipper lorry hit a bridge support.

Emergency services including paramedics have been on the scene.

The incident is understood to have happened just after 7am.

Latest traffic report states:

“One lane closed and heavy traffic due to accident, a lorry involved on A494 Northbound from A55 North Wales Expressway J34 (Ewloe, Ewloe Green) to B5125 (Ewloe). Lane two (Of two) closed, following a lorry hitting the bridge pillar..”