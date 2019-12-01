Jack and the Beanstalk given rock ‘n’ roll pantomime twist at Theatr Clwyd!

A classic pantomime has been given a rock ‘n’ roll twist for audiences this Christmas.

Join Jack as he embarks on his ‘moo-sical ‘journey up the beanstalk in a giant, magical adventure for all the family at Theatr Clwyd this winter.

This year’s rock ‘n’ roll panto features a new script by Wales’ award-winning Christian Patterson (Dick Whittington – The Purrrrrfect Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto).

Jessica Jolleys as Jill Stinker and Peter Mooney as Jack. (c) Brian Roberts

It features slapstick comedy, fabulous costumes, stunning sets, plenty of audience participation and the return of Theatr Clwyd’s legendary dame, Phylip Harries.

Phylip Harries as Dame Tegwen Trott. Theatr Clwyd 2019 (c) Brian Roberts

Audiences can expect to singalong to a giant of hit-parade of tunes including songs by Aretha Franklin, Ed Sheeran, Ray Charles, Queen, Madonna and many more in this rock ‘n’ roll twist on a pantomime favourite.

Daisy the Cow, Peter Mooney as Jack and Lynwen Haf Roberts as Posion Ivy (c) Brian Roberts

Jack and the Beanstalk the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto will be onstage at Theatr Clwyd until Sat 18th January.

Tickets prices from £28 (£15 under 26s) are available from the Theatre Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or online.

*Featured image: Peter Mooney as Jack, Ben Locke as Tommy Trot, Phylip Harries as Dame Tegwen Trott and Daisy the Cow (c) Brian Roberts