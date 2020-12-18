Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Dec 2020

Housing association reveals plans to build up to 200 new homes in Buckley

A housing association has revealed plans to build up to 200 new homes in a town in Flintshire.

Wales and West Housing is looking to develop 12.6 hectares of agricultural land on Liverpool Road in Buckley.

The association is seeking a scoping opinion from Flintshire Council to see whether an environmental impact assessment is required ahead of entering formal proposals.

Among the issues which will need to be taken into account by the local planning authority are that the land is located next to a site of special scientific interest, which is used as a breeding habitat for great crested newts.


It also shares a boundary with the nearby Catheralls Industrial Estate.

In a letter to the council, a planner acting on behalf of the housing association argued it would not have a significant impact on the environment.

Emma Harding said: “The proposed development is for the construction of a new residential development, access, ecological mitigation, public open space, ponds and associated works on land at Liverpool Road, Buckley which does not give rise to the potential for unusually complex nor hazardous environmental effects.

“Furthermore, the site is located on the edge of settlement limits on a site that would be an appropriate extension to the existing settlement.

“As such the development of the site for residential development is therefore considered to be a compatible form of development and appropriate for the site and location.

“The proposed development is not strategic in nature nor is it complex or hazardous.

“We would be grateful if you could review this screening request and formally respond within the statutory 21 days of formal receipt.”

According to the plans, access to the development would be via the existing entrance to field, which, together with land at number 55 Liverpool Road, would be upgraded to provide a T-junction.

The council is expected to issue a scoping opinion on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



