Housebuilder Anwyl takes on local lad Jack for trainee buyer role

Flintshire-based housebuilder Anwyl Homes has appointed Jack Wynne, from Connah’s Quay, as trainee buyer.

Jack, who is 19 years old, is based at the company’s Head Office at St David’s Park in Ewloe. It is his first full time job since finishing his A Levels.

In his new role, Jack will work from budgets to order necessary materials for all Anwyl developments across North Wales, Cheshire and Lancashire.

He is tasked with sourcing well priced, high quality products, which will complement Anwyl’s ‘thoughtful’ approach to housebuilding.

Jack is currently studying for a BTEC in Building & Construction. When complete, he hopes to continue with his studies taking on an HNC, which would provide greater knowledge of the construction industry and help him further his career in the industry.

Delighted with his appointment, Jack comments: “Several family members work in construction and I have always been keen to follow in their footsteps. I live locally and was aware of Anwyl’s success so when the opportunity arose, I jumped at the chance to join the company. Anwyl’s vision for the future and its continued growth were particularly appealing to me too.”

Operations director at Anwyl Homes, Phil Dolan, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jack to Anwyl Homes. It is great to provide a local lad with the opportunity to start off his construction career with us.

Jack is very determined to work hard and carve out a successful career and we are looking forward to supporting and aiding his development at Anwyl Homes.”

Jack has A Levels in Biology, Maths and Physical Education. Away from work he is a massive football fan and enjoys watching Manchester United and playing on a Sunday for a local team.