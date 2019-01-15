Homes needed for large number of pet mice found dumped last month by a Connah’s Quay resident

Can you help RSPCA Cymru find forever home for a large number of pet mice?

Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre near Colwyn Bay is currently caring for a large number of pet mice after 40 were abandoned in a box in Chester Oaks in December.

The mice were found by a Connah’s Quay resident who stumbled across a brown cardboard box – with child-like drawings on the side – filled with dozens of live mice.

RSPCA Cymru collected the mice after they were transferred by the member of the public back to their home in Connah’s Quay.

Melvin and Merlin – just two of the 40 mice dumped at Chesire Oaks in December.

The mice were then taken to RSPCA centres at Bryn-Y-Maen, Stapeley Grange and Gonsal Farm for rehabilitation and care.

Chris Butler, animal centre supervisor from RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre, said: “Following this sad abandonment we took in a number of the mice and we are now looking for homes for them.

“We have 15 mice that are ready to be rehomed – the others in our care are still very young and are not ready for rehoming.

“Owning a mouse can be very rewarding and we really want these lovely little creatures to go to loving new homes. If anyone is interested please get in touch with us.”

If anyone is interested in rehoming an animal can head down to the RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen centre at Upper Colwyn Bay (LL28 5EJ) – which is open between 11am-4pm every day except Wednesday.

Or you can speak to a member of staff on 0300 123 0745.