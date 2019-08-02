Holidaymakers could be hit by strike action at Liverpool airport over August Bank Holiday

It’s the busiest weekend of the year for airports in the UK but for those planning to fly out from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport over the August Bank Holiday weekend there could be major disruption.

Members of the GMB union working at John Lennon Airport are balloting for strike action over health and safety issues, working practices, pay and the company’s breach of the recognition agreement.

The union is balloting 200 of its members working on the Swissport Easy Jet contract and Swissport Mainline.

Both ballots finish on August 7 2019 and if successful, industrial action will take place on August Bank Holiday weekend.

GMB organiser Eddie Parker said: “Our members working at Liverpool’s John Lennon are unhappy with Health and Safety issues, working practices, pay and the company’s breach of the recognition agreement.

“Despite numerous attempts at constructive discussions, our relationship with the company is fundamentally broken

“The last thing our members want to do is go on strike – and it is not too late for the company to get round the table and thrash out a deal.”

A Swissport spokesperson said: “Consultations regarding employee pay are ongoing and we are making progress and are hopeful of reaching a resolution shortly.

Swissport remains committed to resolving this matter to protect the interests of our customers, airline passengers and employees.”