High praise for Coleg Cambria students at prestigious Flintshire ceremony

Published: Tuesday, Jun 18th, 2019
Hospitality and Catering learners joined Food and Beverage Lecturer Angharad Jarvis in serving guests at the inauguration of the new High Sheriff of Clwyd, Stephanie Catherall.

The group were on hand with canapes and Champagne for distinguished guests at the event, held at St Deiniol’s Church in Hawarden.

Among dignitaries in attendance were Lord Barry Jones, the Bishop of St Asaph, Right Reverend Gregory Cameron, and Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd, Henry Fetherstonhaugh.

Ms Jarvis said it had been “an amazing experience” for the students, adding: “It was a great opportunity for them to provide hospitality at a high-profile event – they were a credit to the college.”

The role of High Sheriff is a non-political Royal position which has been in existence for more than 1,000 years.

At the ceremony, Mrs Catherall, who lives in Nercwys, Flintshire, pledged to be an ambassador for good causes during her year-long tenure.

She will also sit on the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) and Crimebeat committees, among others.

Mrs Catherall paid a visit to thank the students at Cambria’s Deeside site, and presented them with certificates for their support.

She added: “The college and students have helped me on many occasions over the years with fundraising activities, and now in my new role as High Sheriff of Clwyd.

“I would like to thank Angharad and her students, Julie, Matthew and Daniel, who were fantastic on the day and helped to make the event a success.”

To contact Mrs Catherall, email highsheriffclwyd1920@gmail.com

For more on the wide range of courses available at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

