Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jul 2020

Hairdressers, barbers and outdoor hospitality reopens today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Hairdressers, barbers and outdoor hospitality businesses across Wales can open their doors to the public from today, as long as various guidance is being followed.

The re-opening features as part of the latest phase of the easing of lockdown measures in Wales.

It will be the first time the likes of hairdressers and barbers (by appointment only) – along with pubs, cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating areas – have been able to open since restrictions were imposed in March.

Outdoor cinemas, indoor visitor attractions and places of worship can also open today, subject to following the guidance about coronavirus-safe ways to operate:


In England, the hospitality industry was given the green light to restart on July 4 and can operate inside and outside.

First Minister Mark Drakeford indicated on Friday that indoor hospitality could reopen at the beginning of August, but conditions apply,  he said:

“I wanted to send a clear signal that provided the reopening of outdoor hospitality goes well, and the state of the virus allows indoor openings for pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will resume in Wales from the 3rd of August.”

The Welsh Government is also making changes to the regulations to allow larger gatherings of up to 30 people outdoors only where these are organised and supervised by a responsible person for sports and other leisure activities and classes.

This will allow sports and leisure activities, such as fitness and dance classes to take place outdoors, as well as collective worship.

From July 20th playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will be able to reopen gradually over the following weeks as and when safety checks and mitigations are put in place.

It is possible from 27th July the following sectors will also re-open, and have been told to prepare for that date – assuming there is no change to the current virus issues in Wales: Close contact services, including nail and beauty salons and businesses providing tanning services, massages, body piercings, tattooing, electrolysis or acupuncture; along with indoor cinemas, museums, galleries and archive service.

This is alongside plans to fully re-open the housing market.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Face coverings set to become mandatory on public transport in Wales

News

Police deal with over 40 people after officers given enhanced stop and search powers in Shotton over the weekend

News

North Wales recruitment firm hosts free webinar to help business leaders succeed in the ‘new normal’

News

NEWSAR team called to Wepre Park on Sunday after teen suffer leg injury

News

Car Parks full at Loggerheads and Moel Famau as visitors take advantage of eased lockdown measures

News

Deeside gym boss: “absolutely ludicrous” Wales is operating different lockdown rules, as gyms in England given date to reopen

News

Welsh Government hold discussions over Land Transaction Tax ‘options’ in light of Stamp Duty changes in England

News

Stalking victims reminded help is always available as lockdown eases

News

Popular business programme will be free to north east Wales firms for 12 months

News





Read 571,028 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn