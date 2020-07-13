Hairdressers, barbers and outdoor hospitality reopens today

Hairdressers, barbers and outdoor hospitality businesses across Wales can open their doors to the public from today, as long as various guidance is being followed.

The re-opening features as part of the latest phase of the easing of lockdown measures in Wales.

It will be the first time the likes of hairdressers and barbers (by appointment only) – along with pubs, cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating areas – have been able to open since restrictions were imposed in March.

Outdoor cinemas, indoor visitor attractions and places of worship can also open today, subject to following the guidance about coronavirus-safe ways to operate:





In England, the hospitality industry was given the green light to restart on July 4 and can operate inside and outside.

First Minister Mark Drakeford indicated on Friday that indoor hospitality could reopen at the beginning of August, but conditions apply, he said:

“I wanted to send a clear signal that provided the reopening of outdoor hospitality goes well, and the state of the virus allows indoor openings for pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will resume in Wales from the 3rd of August.”

The Welsh Government is also making changes to the regulations to allow larger gatherings of up to 30 people outdoors only where these are organised and supervised by a responsible person for sports and other leisure activities and classes.

This will allow sports and leisure activities, such as fitness and dance classes to take place outdoors, as well as collective worship.

From July 20th playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will be able to reopen gradually over the following weeks as and when safety checks and mitigations are put in place.

It is possible from 27th July the following sectors will also re-open, and have been told to prepare for that date – assuming there is no change to the current virus issues in Wales: Close contact services, including nail and beauty salons and businesses providing tanning services, massages, body piercings, tattooing, electrolysis or acupuncture; along with indoor cinemas, museums, galleries and archive service.

This is alongside plans to fully re-open the housing market.