Four men who travelled from Leicestershire to steal power tools from vans in Flintshire jailed for a total of 9 years

Four men from the Leicester and Cambridgeshire area have been handed jail terms ranging from 4 years to 16 months after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

Nathan Boswell, 30, of Ely Cambridgeshire was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 24 months of which were for offences in North Wales.

Bradley Smith, 20, of Bagworth, Leicester was sentenced to 24 months in jail, Cyrus Tebbutt, 20, of Upper Temple Court, Leicester was sentenced to 24 months in jail and Christopher Casey, 20, of Thurcaston Road, Leicester received a 16-month jail sentence.

The gang stole a Black BMW X5 from an address in Leicestershire on Wednesday, March 7th then set off for North Wales to carry out a spate of thefts from vans.

Police began to take a large number reports from Caergwrle, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, St Asaph, Denbigh, Trefnant and Llandyrnog about vans being broken into and tools being stolen.

The four men along with the stolen BMW were traced to a hotel near Mold and arrested, a large number of stolen power tools were recovered by police.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said: