News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four men who travelled from Leicestershire to steal power tools from vans in Flintshire jailed for a total of 9 years

Published: Thursday, Sep 6th, 2018
Share:

Four men from the Leicester and Cambridgeshire area have been handed jail terms ranging from 4 years to 16 months after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

Nathan Boswell, 30, of Ely Cambridgeshire was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 24 months of which were for offences in North Wales.

Bradley Smith, 20, of Bagworth, Leicester was sentenced to 24 months in jail, Cyrus Tebbutt, 20, of Upper Temple Court, Leicester was sentenced to 24 months in jail and Christopher Casey, 20, of Thurcaston Road, Leicester received a 16-month jail sentence.

Some of the stolen power tools recovered by police [Pic: South Flintshire Police]

The gang stole a Black BMW X5 from an address in Leicestershire on Wednesday, March 7th then set off for North Wales to carry out a spate of thefts from vans.

Police began to take a large number reports from Caergwrle, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, St Asaph, Denbigh, Trefnant and Llandyrnog about vans being broken into and tools being stolen.

The four men along with the stolen BMW were traced to a hotel near Mold and arrested, a large number of stolen power tools were recovered by police.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“On Wednesday the 7th of March 2018 four males traveled from Leicestershire in a stolen vehicle and proceeded to break into 23 vehicles across Flintshire and Denbighshire stealing a variety of power tools.

The 23 victims were all tradesman who were put at such a high level of inconvenience, which had a massive impact on their business.

No thanks to a vigilant security guard and a determined and conscientious investigating officer, the four defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles today and received a total 9 and a half years in prison.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

BBC One ‘Close Calls’ will feature Flintshire based NEWSAR’s rescue of a paraglider stuck 70ft up a tree

Police appeal for information after window of Saltney hair salon smashed

Plans to use Flintshire holiday park land for dog walking and play area approved

Family fun & ‘serious conservation’ on offer at Chester Zoo’s brand new Wildlife Connections Festival

Solar panels could be used to help power Queensferry water works

Flintshire woman reported missing by police earlier today has been located safe and well.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn