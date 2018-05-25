Former Deputy Principal of children’s home becomes 10th person convicted under operation Pallial

The former Deputy Principal of private children’s home Ystrad Hall in Llangollen has been found guilty of 29 child sex abuse offences including buggery, indecent assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Bryan Davies, 71 from at St Leonards-on-Sea, Sussex was convicted of the offences following a six week trial at Mold Crown Court.

Three men contacted the NCA with new complaints about the abuse they had suffered at the hands of Davies and the investigation team re-interviewed eight other men who had previously detailed abuse by him.

Davies was found guilty of 20 offences of buggery and indecent assault on eight teenage boys aged between 10 and 15 who were in care between 1976 and 1978. He was also found guilty of nine internet based offences between 2006 and 2012, where he would use live-streaming sites to incite young boys aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual acts for his pleasure.

Davies was initially arrested by officers from the NCA in Oct 2013 in relation to the contact offences and a number of computers were seized for forensic examination.

However whilst on bail, Davies fled to Malta in an attempt to evade facing justice.

The examination of the seized computers identified 167 indecent images of children – mainly young teenage boys – and a number of online conversations with three young boys who Davies incited to take part in sexual acts.

Working with partners in the Crown Prosecution Service and the Malta Police Force, Davies was arrested in August 2017 under a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and extradited to the UK.

Senior Investigating Officer, Philip Marshall said:

“Bryan Davies was sexually abusing vulnerable young boys who were in his care. He should have been protecting them – instead he exploited them for his own sexual gratification. It is clear from the forensic evidence from his computers that his predatory activity had developed in his use of the internet to engage young boys in sexual activity, continuing to present a real risk against the young boys he targeted. I would like to pay tribute to the tenacity of all of the victims in this investigation, for their continued engagement over a number of years and for standing in court to provide harrowing evidence of their abuse. It is testament to their resolution and integrity that they have sought and achieved justice for events that happened over 40 years ago, but which for them remain real and tangible in their personal lives.

Operation Pallial began enquiries in November 2012 at the request of North Wales Chief Constable Mark Polin.

The investigation has so far resulted in the conviction of ten men, including former BBC Radio Merseyside DJ Roy Norry from Connah’s Quay – he was jailed in 2015 for 11 years for historic sex offences in Wrexham.

A total of 340 people have made contact with the investigation and complaints are still being actively investigated.

Chief Constable of North Wales Police, Mark Polin, said:

“I would like to thank the NCA for the thorough and professional investigation they have conducted since Operation Pallial began at my request five and a half years ago. There have been 10 convictions to date and the team have worked closely with North Wales Police, other partners and agencies to deliver advice and support to victims of past abuse and to investigate crimes. The victims in each case have waited a long time for justice. It has not been an easy journey for them and it has taken courage to stand by their convictions. Nothing anyone can do now will change the past, but the investment which now goes in to investigating sexual abuse and the significance it is given is considerably different to how it was in the past.”

Karen Mullin of the CPS said: